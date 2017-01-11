Five found dead on pueblo not tribal ...

Five found dead on pueblo not tribal members, Santa Ana officials say

12 hrs ago

FBI agents continue to investigate how two women and three children ended up dead on the Santa Ana Pueblo this week, but they did not reveal any new information Wednesday afternoon. However, Santa Ana officials say the deceased are not tribal members.

