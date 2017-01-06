Female inmate roughed up by jail guards sues Bernalillo Co.
The female inmate who was roughed up by jail guards at the Metropolitan Detention Center is now suing Bernalillo County. Lapel video shows Sergeant Eric Allen and other guards pulling Susie Chavez up by her hair and when she doesn't face the wall as she's told, a stun gun forces her to the floor.
