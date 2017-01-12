Ex-UFC fighter Cody East accused of k...

Ex-UFC fighter Cody East accused of kneeing girlfriend in head, dragging her by hair

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: MMAFighting.com

A former UFC heavyweight is being accused of kneeing his girlfriend in the head, dragging her by the hair, and threatening to kill her 10-year-old son, per a police report obtained Tuesday by MMA Fighting. Cody East, who was released by the UFC in October, was arrested Dec. 18 on three felony charges : aggravated battery against a household member , aggravated assault against a household member, and false imprisonment.

