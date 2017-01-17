Ex-New Mexico postal workers sentenced for destroying mail
Two former U.S. Postal Service employees in New Mexico have been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to destruction of mail. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Christopher Vigil, of Albuquerque, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $200 fine.
