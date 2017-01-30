Drunken driver gets 31-year sentence ...

Drunken driver gets 31-year sentence for deadly crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Progress

A drunken driver who lost control of his vehicle while fleeing from police and caused a deadly crash has been sentenced to 31 years in prison. The Bernalillo County district attorney's office says Ofimiano Herrera was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to eight charges stemming from the 2015 crash at an Albuquerque intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) 3 hr Knightkore 20
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Jan 17 Helen W 17
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Nov '16 Kilo 5
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
News Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... Oct '16 Suzanne 1
Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest... Sep '16 Audrey 2
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC