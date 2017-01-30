Drunken driver gets 31-year sentence for deadly crash
A drunken driver who lost control of his vehicle while fleeing from police and caused a deadly crash has been sentenced to 31 years in prison. The Bernalillo County district attorney's office says Ofimiano Herrera was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to eight charges stemming from the 2015 crash at an Albuquerque intersection.
