Driver Hits NM Firefighter with a Sto...

Driver Hits NM Firefighter with a Stolen Vehcle

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Dec. 31--ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It wasn't the fire alarm, but rather thieves that brought Fire Station 9 to life early New Year's Eve morning. Albuquerque police said a trio had been cruising around in two stolen Ford F350 trucks, and they had their eyes on another one that belonged to a firefighter who works at the station near Menaul and Eubank NE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Nov '16 Kilo 5
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
News Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... Oct '16 Suzanne 1
Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest... Sep '16 Audrey 2
News Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat... Sep '16 The Truth 1
News Prosecutor: Wounded officer justified ina Sep '16 Julu 37
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,313

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC