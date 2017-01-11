Commissioners approve plan to help MD...

Commissioners approve plan to help MDC inmates after theya re released

3 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Bernalillo County Commissioners have approved a plan to steer inmates in the right direction when they're released from jail. The Re-entry Resource Center will be located downtown and will help Metropolitan Detention Center inmates develop a transition plan back into the community to avoid the problems that landed them behind bars in the first place, like drugs and homelessness.

