Commissioners approve plan to help MDC inmates after theya re released
Bernalillo County Commissioners have approved a plan to steer inmates in the right direction when they're released from jail. The Re-entry Resource Center will be located downtown and will help Metropolitan Detention Center inmates develop a transition plan back into the community to avoid the problems that landed them behind bars in the first place, like drugs and homelessness.
