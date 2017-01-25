Bernalillo County moves to buy building in Downtown Albuquerque
They have put up $75,000 toward the $2.7 million purchase price of the Alvarado Square Building in Downtown. They county said purchasing a new building will allow them to consolidate their offices which are now spread throughout the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
