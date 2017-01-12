Authorities: body found under bridge identified
Bernalillo County authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a man who apparently fell from an Interstate 40 bridge on the eastern outskirts of Albuquerque. Sheriff's Deputy Felicia Romero says the body apparently had been below the bridge at the Carnuel exit for several days.
