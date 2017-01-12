Albuquerque water meters going high tech
An Albuquerque homeowner says it was dark outside when she stumbled onto a surprising discovery right in front of her northeast area home. It was something she'd never seen before, attached on top of her water utility cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|20 hr
|She-s Clueless N ...
|7
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
|Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat...
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC