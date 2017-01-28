Albuquerque man arrested after deputies notice busted ignition
A South Valley man was arrested after deputies say he was driving a stolen truck and tried to steal another. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department says a deputy pulled over 27-year-old Diego Yanez for driving recklessly when he noticed the Ford F-350 Yanez was driving had a busted ignition.
