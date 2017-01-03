2 candidates enter the race to become Albuquerquenext mayor
The Albuquerque Journal reports that City Councilor Dan Lewis and retired police detective Michelle Garcia Holmes made separate campaign announcements Sunday. They join Democrats Deanna Archuleta, a former Bernalillo County commissioner and first candidate to enter the race, and Stella Padilla, a retired Old Town resident.
