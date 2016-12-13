Tuesdaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Mother faces child abuse...
Loretta Villalobos is charged with child abuse resulting in death for not keeping a closer eye on her son Brandon who's accused of killing 12-year-old Alex Madrid nearly three years ago. Brandon was a special needs student at Los Lunas High with a history of fighting, skipping school and vandalizing property.
