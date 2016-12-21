The Latest: 2 arrested after police find 21 stolen cars
Authorities say they've arrested two men after an investigation led to the recovery of 21 stolen vehicles in Albuquerque's south side. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department says 32-year-old Gilbert Sanchez was arrested on a felony warrant and probation violation.
