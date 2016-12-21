Sinkhole closes part of Gun Club Road

Monday Dec 12

A sinkhole in the South Valley has forced a closure on a busy road, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. BCSO wrote on Twitter Monday eastbound and westbound lanes at 2200 Gun Club Road SW east of Coors Boulevard are shut down due to the sinkhole.

