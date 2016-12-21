Report: Officer deaths rise 10 percent nationally in 2016
A new report released Thursday by the National Law Enforcement Memorial fund shows that in 2016, 10 percent more police officers died in the line of duty than the previous year. Three of those officers served in New Mexico.
