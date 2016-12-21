Officials break ground on new rail hub in Los Lunas
It's not much now, but it could bring thousands of jobs to New Mexico. Starting Wednesday, an empty piece of land in Los Lunas will be transformed into a rail park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
|Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat...
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Prosecutor: Wounded officer justified ina
|Sep '16
|Julu
|37
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC