Nob Hill marks 100th anniversary
Patrons line up outside of the Guild theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico for the 1p.m. showing of "Nob Hill is 100" an oral history film about the neighborhood featuring interviews with residents of the area, on Sunday Dec. 4, 2016.Local businesses and the Nob Hill Neighborhood Association have been celebrating the neighborhood's 100th birthday all year with different events including a pet parade, a tour of historical buildings and a chicken dinner. The Monte Vista Fire Station Restaurant at 3201 Central Ave NE, in Albuquerque, NM.,, photographed on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
|Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat...
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Prosecutor: Wounded officer justified ina
|Sep '16
|Julu
|37
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC