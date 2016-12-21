Nob Hill marks 100th anniversary

Patrons line up outside of the Guild theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico for the 1p.m. showing of "Nob Hill is 100" an oral history film about the neighborhood featuring interviews with residents of the area, on Sunday Dec. 4, 2016.Local businesses and the Nob Hill Neighborhood Association have been celebrating the neighborhood's 100th birthday all year with different events including a pet parade, a tour of historical buildings and a chicken dinner. The Monte Vista Fire Station Restaurant at 3201 Central Ave NE, in Albuquerque, NM.,, photographed on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.

