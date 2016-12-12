New Mexico elections agency adds 2 officials
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is using her first full day in office to appoint a new deputy secretary and an executive assistant. The agency announced Monday that New Mexico native and attorney John Blair has been named deputy secretary of state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
|Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat...
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Prosecutor: Wounded officer justified ina
|Sep '16
|Julu
|37
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC