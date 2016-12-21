Lawsuit targets election of Bernalillo County commissioner
The losing candidate for a commissioner's seat in New Mexico's most populous county is asking a state district judge to overturn the election results and declare her the winner. The Albuquerque Journal reports the complaint was filed this week on behalf of Republican Patricia Paiz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
|Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat...
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Prosecutor: Wounded officer justified ina
|Sep '16
|Julu
|37
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC