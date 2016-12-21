Grad Issue:
Jose said, while he planned to go to continue his education immediately after finishing his undergrad, he was accepted by four medical schools, but turned them all down. "A week after I graduated my brother passed away," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
|Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat...
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Prosecutor: Wounded officer justified ina
|Sep '16
|Julu
|37
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC