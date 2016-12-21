Grad Issue: Mom hopes to use her coll...

Grad Issue: Mom hopes to use her college success as an example for her kids

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Daily Lobo

Angelique Maldonado is a mother of three boys who also worked full-time as she pursued her master's degree in water resources. Her hard work has paid off as she will be graduating this semester, an example of success she plans to use to motivate her kids one day.

