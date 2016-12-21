DA-Elect Torrez: Statewide prosecutor team to review murder case against two former APD officers
On Tuesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney-Elect Ral Torrez announced the formation of an independent review team comprised of senior trial prosecutors from around the state to conduct a comprehensive review of the recent case against former police officers Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez in the shooting death of James Boyd. The trial against Sandy and Perez in the fall of 2016 -- one of the highest profile criminal cases in the state's history -- ended after three weeks of testimony but came back with a hung jury on Oct. 11 for both defendants.
