County enters last weekend of Tavern Taxi program
New Year's Eve weekend 2016 will be the last that Bernalillo County residents can use Tavern Taxi to get home safely. For years, the program has offered free rides to drinkers choosing not to get behind the wheel.
Read more at KOB-TV.
