'Breaking Bad' Star Responds to Lawsuit Over Election He Won

Hillary 's emails got nothing on a political scandal rocking the state of New Mexico ... and it's fitting a " Breaking Bad " star's at the center of it. Steven Michael Quezada , who played Agent Gomez on the hit show set in N.M., got sued by Patricia Paiz , whom he just defeated for County Commissioner of Bernalillo County's District 2. Paiz claims Quezada's wife filled out his election documents, which is a violation of campaign laws.

