Boyd case highlights obstacles to probing policea
Detective Geoff Stone shifted in his chair behind the witness stand and glanced at the defendants' table where two former Albuquerque Police Department officers sat. Boyd case highlights obstacles to probing police shootings SANTA FE - Detective Geoff Stone shifted in his chair behind the witness stand and glanced at the defendants' table where two former Albuquerque Police Department officers sat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
|Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat...
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Prosecutor: Wounded officer justified ina
|Sep '16
|Julu
|37
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC