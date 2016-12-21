Bernalillo County to help pay for project in Valencia County
The Bernalillo County Commission has voted to help pay for construction of a new rail spur and logistics park in Los Lunas in neighboring Valencia County. The Bernalillo County Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday night to approve an agreement for reimbursement of Los Lunas up to $400,000 for the project.
