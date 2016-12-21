BCSO starts High Risk Victims Unit
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Ghost Unit detectives focus on finding and helping missing and exploited people, and their work has already saved the lives of many children. "We've gotten 12-year-olds out of sex advertisements and other teens that are advertising under the control of someone else," Deputy Kyle Hartsock said.
