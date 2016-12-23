ABQ Ride surveillance video puts BCSO...

ABQ Ride surveillance video puts BCSO motorcade under scrutiny

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

New video puts a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department motorcade under scrutiny again, but this time the sheriff's department speaks out. KRQE News 13 has a second video, putting squad cars from the same motorcade at the scene of two separate incidents on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Nov '16 Kilo 5
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
News Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... Oct '16 Suzanne 1
Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest... Sep '16 Audrey 2
News Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat... Sep '16 The Truth 1
News Prosecutor: Wounded officer justified ina Sep '16 Julu 37
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC