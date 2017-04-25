Wyoming man faces up to 40 years in p...

Wyoming man faces up to 40 years in prison

Apr 25, 2017

A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to amended sexual abuse charges after originally being scheduled to stand trial on Monday. The Laramie Boomerang reports 51-year-old Kenneth Matthew Lovato took a last-minute plea deal on Friday for two felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Chicago, IL

