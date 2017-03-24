UW Board of Trustees gains two new members
An Albany County attorney and a Campbell County pediatrician have been named to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees. Kermit Brown, of Laramie, and Dr. David Fall, of Gillette, were appointed by Gov. Matt Mead and approved by the Wyoming Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Court rules UW apartment complex tax-exempt (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|flatkat
|1
|Jury awards $300K in youth home sex lawsuit (Nov '11)
|Nov '11
|concerned
|1
|Sheriff leaves a legacy of public service (Jun '11)
|Jun '11
|Retired ACSO
|1
|Beating violence with a beat (Dec '08)
|Dec '08
|Nijah Goodwyn
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Wintry weather closes I-80 in south-central Wyo... (Mar '08)
|Mar '08
|kathie king
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC