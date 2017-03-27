Former school bus driver in Wyoming a...

Former school bus driver in Wyoming accused of sex assault

A 20-year-old former school bus driver in Wyoming has pleaded not guilty to 10 felony charges that he sexually assaulted two underage teens. Matthew Allyn Strom entered his plea Tuesday in District Court to five counts of sexual assault in the first degree, four counts of sexual assault in the second degree and one count of kidnapping.

