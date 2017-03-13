Albany County sees uptick in felony c...

Albany County sees uptick in felony cases filed in 2016

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: KGWN

Albany County saw a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of felony criminal cases filed in 2016, with a major increase in the number of drug cases. The Laramie Boomerang reported Saturday that In 2016, 116 felony criminal cases were filed in District Court compared to 78 in 2015.

