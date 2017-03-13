Albany County sees uptick in felony cases filed in 2016
Albany County saw a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of felony criminal cases filed in 2016, with a major increase in the number of drug cases. The Laramie Boomerang reported Saturday that In 2016, 116 felony criminal cases were filed in District Court compared to 78 in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Court rules UW apartment complex tax-exempt (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|flatkat
|1
|Jury awards $300K in youth home sex lawsuit (Nov '11)
|Nov '11
|concerned
|1
|Sheriff leaves a legacy of public service (Jun '11)
|Jun '11
|Retired ACSO
|1
|Beating violence with a beat (Dec '08)
|Dec '08
|Nijah Goodwyn
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Wintry weather closes I-80 in south-central Wyo... (Mar '08)
|Mar '08
|kathie king
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC