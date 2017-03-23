Albany County Democratic Legislators to hold town hall
Laramie County Democratic legislators: Senator Chris Rothfuss , Representative Cathy Connolly , and Representative Charles Pelkey will hold a town hall Thursday, March 23 at the Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse at 6pm. The town hall event will create opportunities for Albany County residents to provide input to their legislators on issues that matter to them and hear from legislators about the 2017 legislative session and the impacts it has on their community.
