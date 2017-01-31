Wyoming high school graduation rate rises to nearly 80%
High school graduation rates in Wyoming increased slightly for the fourth consecutive year, according to information released by the Wyoming Department of Education today. Students achieved an "on-time" graduation rate of 79.97% in 2015-16, the highest since 2009-10 when it reached 80.42%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Court rules UW apartment complex tax-exempt (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|flatkat
|1
|Jury awards $300K in youth home sex lawsuit (Nov '11)
|Nov '11
|concerned
|1
|Sheriff leaves a legacy of public service (Jun '11)
|Jun '11
|Retired ACSO
|1
|Beating violence with a beat (Dec '08)
|Dec '08
|Nijah Goodwyn
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Wintry weather closes I-80 in south-central Wyo... (Mar '08)
|Mar '08
|kathie king
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC