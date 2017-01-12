Stockmen propose new youth program fo...

Stockmen propose new youth program for fair

15 hrs ago

A group of local stockmen want to start a new program with the Logan County Fair to help young people better understand the realities and opportunities of beef production. Kaycy Atkinson, Extension Agent for Agriculture and 4-H Youth Development in the Logan County CSU Extension Office, told the Logan County Fair Board Thursday night she has been approached by a committee wanting to start a Supreme Heifer Program in Logan County.

Chicago, IL

