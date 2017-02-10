Man arrested following two-county high-speed chase
On Friday, January 20, Albany County Sheriff's deputies arrested Trevor Sanford just west of Cheyenne. It began at 5pm when deputies were dispatched to an address in the 4700 block of Skyline drive for a report of a male subject passed out inside a running vehicle.
