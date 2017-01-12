Charges dropped, will be re-filed in Wyoming cold case
The Laramie Boomerang reports that arson and murder charges against a 67-year-old man were dismissed Tuesday. The man was arrested in August and charged in connection with the 1985 death of Shelli R. Wiley, who was 22 years old at the time.
