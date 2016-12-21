Sheriff's deputies trained to use opi...

Sheriff's deputies trained to use opioid overdose medication

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KSL-TV

Officers with the Albany County sheriff's office and the University of Wyoming police department have been trained to use a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. The Laramie Boomerang reports officers hope having access to Narcan, also known by the generic name naloxone, will help prevent drug-related deaths in the Laramie area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Le Jimbo 4
News Court rules UW apartment complex tax-exempt (Feb '16) Feb '16 flatkat 1
News Jury awards $300K in youth home sex lawsuit (Nov '11) Nov '11 concerned 1
News Sheriff leaves a legacy of public service (Jun '11) Jun '11 Retired ACSO 1
News Beating violence with a beat (Dec '08) Dec '08 Nijah Goodwyn 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08) Oct '08 Amy 1
News Wintry weather closes I-80 in south-central Wyo... (Mar '08) Mar '08 kathie king 1
See all Albany County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC