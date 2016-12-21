Sheriff's deputies trained to use opioid overdose medication
Officers with the Albany County sheriff's office and the University of Wyoming police department have been trained to use a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. The Laramie Boomerang reports officers hope having access to Narcan, also known by the generic name naloxone, will help prevent drug-related deaths in the Laramie area.
