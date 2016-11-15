Oklahoma man arrested for Laramie crash that killed 2
The Laramie Boomerang reports that 58-year-old Charles Gibson of Midwest City, Oklahoma, was not injured, but was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and taken to the Albany County Detention Center after the crash on Thursday. Gibson's semi-truck struck a Chevrolet Uplander van head-on on U.S. Highway 287, killing 46-year-old Dawn Wight and her husband, 57-year-old Robert Wight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Albany County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Court rules UW apartment complex tax-exempt (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|flatkat
|1
|Jury awards $300K in youth home sex lawsuit (Nov '11)
|Nov '11
|concerned
|1
|Sheriff leaves a legacy of public service (Jun '11)
|Jun '11
|Retired ACSO
|1
|Beating violence with a beat (Dec '08)
|Dec '08
|Nijah Goodwyn
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Wintry weather closes I-80 in south-central Wyo... (Mar '08)
|Mar '08
|kathie king
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC