Oklahoma man arrested for Laramie cra...

Oklahoma man arrested for Laramie crash that killed 2

Nov 15, 2016 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The Laramie Boomerang reports that 58-year-old Charles Gibson of Midwest City, Oklahoma, was not injured, but was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and taken to the Albany County Detention Center after the crash on Thursday. Gibson's semi-truck struck a Chevrolet Uplander van head-on on U.S. Highway 287, killing 46-year-old Dawn Wight and her husband, 57-year-old Robert Wight.

