Albany County deputies bust driver with 48 pounds of marijuana

Tuesday Nov 29

On November 27, 2016 at approximately 0900 hours, local law enforcement learned of a BOLO for a Sport Utility vehicle with Massachusetts registration traveling on interstate 80 The BOLO indicated that the vehicle was possibly transporting a large amount of marijuana and that it may be heading through Laramie. Deputies with the Albany County Sheriff's Office began checking the area of Laramie along interstate 80, and eventually observed the vehicle.

Chicago, IL

