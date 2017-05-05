YouTube goes against Netflix and Amazon with free original shows...
In a move seen as a mark of maturity, Google's YouTube will produce a lineup of new original content that will screen for free on phones, computers and TVs, re-positioning the streaming video website as a new destination for consumers and advertisers. Talk show icon Ellen DeGeneres, musicians Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Ludacris, and comedian Kevin Hart will star in YouTube-produced series to go online later this year exclusively on the site mostly known for user-generated content, Google announced in a blog post.
