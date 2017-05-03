YouTube CEO: Trump should make paid parental leave a reality

That's according to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who named parental leave as the issue she would personally like to see the Trump administration tackle most during an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow on Wednesday, Wojcicki, who was the first woman to ever take maternity leave at YouTube's parent company Google. The mother of five has long touted the business benefits of giving parents paid time off.

