Why Google Is Tesla's Biggest Competitor

6 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Should Tesla Inc 's investors be worried about the automaker's newest competitor, Alphabet Inc ? According to Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas , there is reason to be concerned. Jonas commented in a report that Alphabet's autonomous driving unit, Waymo, could be valued at $70 billion in the not too distant future.

Chicago, IL

