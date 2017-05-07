What to expect from Windows 10 S
In addition, Microsoft announced that the operating system that runs on the new laptop will be Windows 10S, which is designed with the main focus on the students. Initial buyers of the Surface Laptop will also receive a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal, along with one terabyte of cloud-based storage on OneDrive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC