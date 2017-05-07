What to expect from Windows 10 S

What to expect from Windows 10 S

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In addition, Microsoft announced that the operating system that runs on the new laptop will be Windows 10S, which is designed with the main focus on the students. Initial buyers of the Surface Laptop will also receive a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal, along with one terabyte of cloud-based storage on OneDrive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... Thu Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,845,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC