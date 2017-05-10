Volvo, Google team up for Android-bas...

Volvo, Google team up for Android-based infotainment system

6 hrs ago

The automaker said on Monday that the system will be available in vehicles within two years and will feature Android apps for a variety of services. The partnership will enable these apps -- which can be developed by Google, Volvo or a third party -- to be available in vehicles without connecting a smartphone, which is required for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

