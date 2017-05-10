Vietnam says Google will cooperate in...

Vietnam says Google will cooperate in removal of 'toxic' content

Google Inc's parent firm, Alphabet , will work with Vietnam's communist government to stamp out "toxic" and illegal information on its platform, the Southeast Asian nation said on Friday. Vietnam tolerates little dissent and human rights groups and western countries have criticized its arrests of anti-government bloggers.

