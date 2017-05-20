Uber vs Google: And now, the self-dri...

Uber vs Google: And now, the self-driving car war gets nasty

Even the biggest, most powerful companies in the world are at the mercy of a grade-school concept: supply and demand. That's how a person like Anthony Levandowski can get paid $120 million by Google , leave to start his own company, watch that company get acquired by Uber just months later, and then find himself barred from working on self-driving car technology by a U.S. court.

Chicago, IL

