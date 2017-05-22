Top Google Expert William Harvey Joins WhereverTV

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. , which delivers Over The Top subscription television services to a variety of devices including smartphones, TabletPCs, streaming media players, computers and connected TVs announced today that it has hired recognized qualified Google Partner & Google Webmaster TC William Harvey and his UK firm RichWeb Media to re-engineer and program the https://Wherever.TV website for technical search optimization, increased traffic, traffic conversion, administration ease and improved customer-friendly experience. The completion and launch is anticipated imminently.

