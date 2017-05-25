State's Google activity dwarfs most neighbors

Some 40,000 Colorado businesses and nonprofits that use Google's online advertising tools helped generate economic activity worth $2.88 billion in 2016, according to the tech giant's latest economic impact report released Wednesday. Colorado's Google activity dwarfs that of most its neighbors, with New Mexico registering at $99.3 million, Wyoming at $173 million and Kansas at $1.35 billion.

